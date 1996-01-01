High-frequency sounds are common causes of ear damage, especially for children. The maximum sound pressure the child's ear can tolerate is about 20 Pa. A toy speaker produces pure sine sound waves with a maximum displacement of 0.002 mm. If the bulk modulus of air is B = 1.42 × 105 Pa, i) find the maximum tolerable sound frequency of the produced sound wave to prevent hearing loss. ii) Will children hear at that frequency?