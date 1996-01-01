18. Waves & Sound
Standing Sound Waves
18. Waves & Sound Standing Sound Waves
8PRACTICE PROBLEM
High-frequency sounds are common causes of ear damage, especially for children. The maximum sound pressure the child's ear can tolerate is about 20 Pa. A toy speaker produces pure sine sound waves with a maximum displacement of 0.002 mm. If the bulk modulus of air is B = 1.42 × 105 Pa, i) find the maximum tolerable sound frequency of the produced sound wave to prevent hearing loss. ii) Will children hear at that frequency?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
i) f= 192.2 Hz, ii) Yes, it is audible to the children
B
f= 192.2 Hz, ii) No, it is not audible to the children
C
i) f= 3844.4 Hz, ii) Yes, it is audible to the children
D
i) f= 3844.4 Hz, ii) No, it is not audible to the children