2. 1D Motion / Kinematics
Vertical Motion and Free Fall
39PRACTICE PROBLEM
A ball is dropped from the top of a cliff. The ball hits the ground in 3.80 s. Air resistance is neglected, so the ball is in free fall under gravity. What is the height of the cliff?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
80.7 m
B
70.7 m
C
90.7 m
D
100.7 m