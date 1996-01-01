2. 1D Motion / Kinematics
Vertical Motion and Free Fall
2. 1D Motion / Kinematics Vertical Motion and Free Fall
38PRACTICE PROBLEM
A stone is dropped from the top of a tower. The stone hits the ground in 3.80 s. Air resistance is neglected, so the stone is falling under the influence of gravity. What is the stone's speed as it touches the ground?
A stone is dropped from the top of a tower. The stone hits the ground in 3.80 s. Air resistance is neglected, so the stone is falling under the influence of gravity. What is the stone's speed as it touches the ground?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
18.6 m/s
B
37.2 m/s
C
9.3 m/s
D
None of these