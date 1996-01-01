22. The First Law of Thermodynamics
13PRACTICE PROBLEM
Turbo boost allows heat engines to take in air at pressures above atmospheric pressure. A 0.300 L cylinder takes in air at 1.60 atm and 25 °C and 650 J of work is done compressing the air adiabatically. Find the final temperature and volume of the air in the cylinder.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Tf = 1590 K, Vf = 2.95 cm3
B
Tf = 1590 K, Vf = 4.55 cm3
C
Tf = 1890 K, Vf = 2.95 cm3
D
Tf = 1890 K, Vf = 4.55 cm3