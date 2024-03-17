Determine the escape velocity for a spacecraft in Mars' orbit at its average distance from the Sun (﻿ 2.28 × 1 0 8 2.28\times 10^8 2.28×108﻿ km). Compare this escape velocity with the average orbital speed of Mars around the Sun. Assume the mass of the Sun as ﻿ 2.0 × 1 0 30 2.0\times 10^{30} 2.0×1030﻿ kg. What factor does the escape velocity differ from Mars' orbital speed?