10. Conservation of Energy
Force & Potential Energy
17PRACTICE PROBLEM
Determine the escape velocity for a spacecraft in Mars' orbit at its average distance from the Sun (2.28×108 km). Compare this escape velocity with the average orbital speed of Mars around the Sun. Assume the mass of the Sun as 2.0×1030 kg. What factor does the escape velocity differ from Mars' orbital speed?
