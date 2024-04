A probe is set to leave Jupiter's atmosphere and needs to reach escape velocity to return data to Earth. With Jupiter's radius given as  6.99 × 1 0 4 6.99\times 10^4 6.99×104 km and its mass as  1.90 × 1 0 27 1.90\times 10^{27} 1.90×1027 kg, determine the escape velocity from Jupiter's surface.