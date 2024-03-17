A probe is set to leave Jupiter's atmosphere and needs to reach escape velocity to return data to Earth. With Jupiter's radius given as ﻿ 6.99 × 1 0 4 6.99\times 10^4 6.99×104﻿ km and its mass as ﻿ 1.90 × 1 0 27 1.90\times 10^{27} 1.90×1027﻿ kg, determine the escape velocity from Jupiter's surface.