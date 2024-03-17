10. Conservation of Energy
Force & Potential Energy
16PRACTICE PROBLEM
A probe is set to leave Jupiter's atmosphere and needs to reach escape velocity to return data to Earth. With Jupiter's radius given as 6.99×104 km and its mass as 1.90×1027 kg, determine the escape velocity from Jupiter's surface.
