Imagine a spaceship cruising along a space-time continuum, traveling on the x-axis. As it moves through space, it experiences a potential energy U = x5 - x3 J, where x represents the spaceship's position in meters. Determine if the spaceship is in stable or unstable equilibrium at each of its equilibrium points.
x = 0 is the stable equilibrium point, x = √3/5 is the unstable equilibrium point, x = -√3/5 is the stable equilibrium point
x = 0 is the neutral equilibrium point, x = √3/5 is the stable equilibrium point, x = -√3/5 is the unstable equilibrium point
x = 0 is the neutral equilibrium point, x = √3/5 is the stable equilibrium point, x = -√5/3 is the unstable equilibrium point
x = 0 is the stable equilibrium point, x = √5/3 is the stable equilibrium point, x = -√3/5 is the unstable equilibrium point