10. Conservation of Energy
Force & Potential Energy
11PRACTICE PROBLEM
Suppose a small object weighing only 8 grams is placed at position x = 2m on a potential energy diagram. The object is initially at rest, and the figure below shows how the object's potential energy changes as it moves from its initial position. Calculate the object's maximum velocity and determine the position where that maximum velocity is reached.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
vmax = 17.3 m/s
at x = 4 m
B
vmax = 14.2 m/s
at x = 6 m
C
vmax = 27.4 m/s
at x = 8 m
D
vmax = 22.8 m/s
at x = 2 m
