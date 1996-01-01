21. Kinetic Theory of Ideal Gases
The Ideal Gas Law
21. Kinetic Theory of Ideal Gases The Ideal Gas Law
50PRACTICE PROBLEM
Consider a container filled with 15 g of methane gas at a pressure of 2.2 atm and a temperature of 30°C. The gas undergoes an isobaric expansion, during which its volume increases by a factor of 4. Determine the final temperature of the gas in degrees Celsius.
Consider a container filled with 15 g of methane gas at a pressure of 2.2 atm and a temperature of 30°C. The gas undergoes an isobaric expansion, during which its volume increases by a factor of 4. Determine the final temperature of the gas in degrees Celsius.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
1320oC
B
1212oC
C
303oC
D
939oC