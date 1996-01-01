18. Waves & Sound
The Doppler Effect
18. Waves & Sound The Doppler Effect
9PRACTICE PROBLEM
A self-driving drone navigates in space by emitting bursts of sound waves and detecting reflections from objects. If a navigation sound has a frequency of 22 kHz, determine the speed and direction of the drone relative to an object if it detects a frequency of 18 kHz.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
76.2 m/s, towards the object.
B
62.4 m/s, away from the object.
C
76.2 m/s, away from the object.
D
62.4 m/s, towards the object.