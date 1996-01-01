During an experiment, a group of students are supplied with a solenoid of radius 1.30 cm and has 500 turns per meter. A magnetic field is directed through the solenoid inducing a uniformly increasing current. The magnitude of the electric field induced is 6.00 × 10-6 V/m measured around the midpoint of the solenoid and at a radial distance of 4.50 cm from the solenoid's axis. Determine the numerical value of the current change rate.