2. 1D Motion / Kinematics
Vertical Motion and Free Fall
47PRACTICE PROBLEM
In a safety assessment for amusement park rides, engineers drop test dummies from different heights to model various collision scenarios. Calculate the height from which a test dummy should be dropped to simulate a collision at 25 kmph.
A
4.91 m
B
6.94 m
C
2.46 m
D
24.1 m