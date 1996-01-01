2. 1D Motion / Kinematics
Vertical Motion and Free Fall
2. 1D Motion / Kinematics Vertical Motion and Free Fall
48PRACTICE PROBLEM
A daredevil executes a high dive from a platform 30 meters above the water's surface. An inflatable cushion is positioned in the water to ensure a secure landing. The cushion undergoes a 3-meter expansion before gradually halting the daredevil's descent. Determine:
(i) The mean deceleration encountered by the daredevil as they were brought to a halt by the inflatable cushion.
(ii) If the objective is to enhance safety during the dive by reducing the deceleration, should the inflatable cushion's stiffness be increased or decreased?
A daredevil executes a high dive from a platform 30 meters above the water's surface. An inflatable cushion is positioned in the water to ensure a secure landing. The cushion undergoes a 3-meter expansion before gradually halting the daredevil's descent. Determine:
(i) The mean deceleration encountered by the daredevil as they were brought to a halt by the inflatable cushion.
(ii) If the objective is to enhance safety during the dive by reducing the deceleration, should the inflatable cushion's stiffness be increased or decreased?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
i. -98 m/s2 ii. decreased
B
i. - 49 m/s2 ii. decreased
C
i. -98 m/s2 ii. increased
D
i. -49 m/s2 ii. increased