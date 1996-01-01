30. Induction and Inductance
LRC Circuits
1PRACTICE PROBLEM
The metallic spiral binding (coil bind) of a book has 48 turns and is 297 mm long. Its diameter is 25 mm. If the binding acts like an ideal solenoid, determine its self-inductance if it is connected in a circuit.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
4.79 μH
B
99.7 nH
C
19.1 μH
D
0.490 μH