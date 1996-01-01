30. Induction and Inductance
LRC Circuits
2PRACTICE PROBLEM
A partially complete series LRC circuit is constructed from a 200 mH inductor and a 300 µF capacitor. When the resistor is plugged in, the angular frequency decreases by 20%. Determine the resistance that causes the change.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
2134 Ω
B
31.0 Ω
C
537 Ω
D
50.6 Ω