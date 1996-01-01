8. Centripetal Forces & Gravitation
4PRACTICE PROBLEM
A 5.0 kg object is attached to one end of a rod which has negligible mass. The object moves in a uniform circular motion in a vertical circle of radius 2.0 m. If the period of revolution is 1.2 s, calculate the speed of the object while it is revolving.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
3.24 m/s
B
4.24 m/s
C
10.50 m/s
D
6.24 m/s