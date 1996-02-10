The utilization of lasers for caries removal and cavity preparation is based on the ablation technique, in which dental hard tissues are removed during laser irradiation. The laser beam (λ =2.94 μm ) emitted by an erbium-doped yttrium aluminum garnet (Er: YAG) laser is efficiently absorbed by the carbonated hydroxyapatite mineral of the tooth. For an Er: YAG laser, the power of a laser pulse with a pulse duration of 150 μs is about 200 mW. Calculate the number of photons hitting a tooth in each pulse.