A tiny sphere of mass 250 g is attached to one end of a light cord of length 0.35 m. The other end is attached to the shaft of an electrical motor. When the motor is turned on, the sphere rotates clockwise in a vertical circle. The center of the circle is 1.25 m above the ground. When the cord is aligned with the horizontal and the sphere's velocity is directed toward the positive vertical axis, the cord is snapped. The highest vertical position attained by the sphere is 2.75 m with respect to the ground. Calculate the tension in the cord just before it snapped.