7. Friction, Inclines, Systems
Systems of Objects with Friction
7. Friction, Inclines, Systems Systems of Objects with Friction
9PRACTICE PROBLEM
A crate of mass m is connected to a stone weighing 5.0 kg through a massless string and a frictionless pulley as shown in the figure. Determine the value of 'm' that will keep the system moving at a constant speed if μk = 0.18 and μs = 0.42 are the coefficients of friction between the crate and the surface.
A crate of mass m is connected to a stone weighing 5.0 kg through a massless string and a frictionless pulley as shown in the figure. Determine the value of 'm' that will keep the system moving at a constant speed if μk = 0.18 and μs = 0.42 are the coefficients of friction between the crate and the surface.