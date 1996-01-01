33. Geometric Optics
Mirror Equation
1PRACTICE PROBLEM
You hold a 5 cm tall bolt in front of a mirror. You observe a upright image located behind the mirror that is 2.5 cm tall in length. The distance between the image and object is 90 cm. Determine what the mirror's focal length will be.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
- 60 cm
B
60 cm
C
20 cm
D
- 20 cm