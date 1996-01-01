8. Centripetal Forces & Gravitation
Centripetal Forces
3PRACTICE PROBLEM
You are riding a roller coaster that has a 60 m-diameter circular loop with a top speed of 25 m/s. What is your apparent weight at the bottom of the loop if your mass is 50 kg? What is your apparent weight at the top of the loop if the roller coaster's speed has decreased to 20 m/s?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
700 N, 800 N
B
1532 N, - 177 N
C
700 N, 844 N
D
755 N, 800 N