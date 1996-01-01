3. Vectors
Vector Composition & Decomposition
3. Vectors Vector Composition & Decomposition
7PRACTICE PROBLEM
You are provided with two vectors D and E. Vector D lies in the first quadrant, with a length of 4.20 cm and 40.0 degrees above the x-axis. Vector E lies in the fourth quadrant, with a length of 2.40 cm and 40.0 degrees below the x-axis. Find the magnitude and direction of D - E using components.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
5.19 cm
12.9°
12.9°
B
4.46 cm
72.0°
72.0°
C
6.60 cm
50.0°
50.0°
D
4.83 cm
0°
0°