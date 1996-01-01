14. Torque & Rotational Dynamics
Intro to Torque
14. Torque & Rotational Dynamics Intro to Torque
3PRACTICE PROBLEM
To open a door, you exert a force at a point with a position vector r= 2 (m) i - 3 (m) j with respect to the hinge. The exerted force is given in unit-vector notation as F= 15 N i - 10 N j. The hinge is located at the origin of the Cartesian plane. In a graphic, draw the position vector r, the force F, and the origin.
To open a door, you exert a force at a point with a position vector r= 2 (m) i - 3 (m) j with respect to the hinge. The exerted force is given in unit-vector notation as F= 15 N i - 10 N j. The hinge is located at the origin of the Cartesian plane. In a graphic, draw the position vector r, the force F, and the origin.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
B
C
D