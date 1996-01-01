30. Induction and Inductance
Faraday's Law
6PRACTICE PROBLEM
A circular conductor with a radius of 2.50 cm is placed in a uniform magnetic field of 1.23 T decreasing gradually at a rate of 0.450 T/s. Calculate the magnitude of the induced electric field in the conductor.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
2.65 × 10-3 V/m
B
5.62 × 10-3 V/m
C
4.62 × 10-3 V/m
D
5.62 × 10-4 V/m