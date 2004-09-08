6. Intro to Forces (Dynamics)
Newton's First & Second Laws
37PRACTICE PROBLEM
A weightlifter tries to stop a 2.5 x 102 kg rolling barbell moving at 43 km/h to keep it from hitting a fragile structure 5.0 x101 m away. What force must he exert on the barbell? Give it as a percentage of the weight of the barbell. What force would the barbell exert on the weightlifter as a result?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
-713 N ; 29% ; 0 N
B
-713 N ; 29% ; 713 N
C
-360 N ; 15% ; 0 N
D
-360 N ; 15% ; 360 N