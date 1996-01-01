30. Induction and Inductance
Faraday's Law
30. Induction and Inductance Faraday's Law
7PRACTICE PROBLEM
A circular loop is inserted into a magnetic field directed into the page. Initially, the magnetic field has a magnitude of 0.850 T. The rate of decrease of the magnetic field is -0.0400 T/s. Determine the shape of the field lines for the electric field induced.
A circular loop is inserted into a magnetic field directed into the page. Initially, the magnetic field has a magnitude of 0.850 T. The rate of decrease of the magnetic field is -0.0400 T/s. Determine the shape of the field lines for the electric field induced.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Circles
B
Concentric squares
C
Concentric circles
D
Squares