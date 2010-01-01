21. Kinetic Theory of Ideal Gases
The Ideal Gas Law
62PRACTICE PROBLEM
A pressure cooker operates at a pressure of 2.0 atm and a temperature of 120°C. A 1.0-liter bottle is used to collect the steam that is released from the safety valve. What is the amount of water, in liters, required to produce enough steam to fill the bottle? Assume that the steam inside the bottle is at 2.0 atm and 120 °C.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
1.1 × 10-3 L
B
6.2 × 10-3 L
C
0.11 L
D
0.62 L