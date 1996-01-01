8. Centripetal Forces & Gravitation
Centripetal Forces
8. Centripetal Forces & Gravitation Centripetal Forces
19PRACTICE PROBLEM
A child rotates a 75-g cube of side 3.0 cm tied to a light cord. The cube moves clockwise in a vertical circle of radius 0.5 m. At the position where the cube is moving straight up, the cube has a speed of 4.8 m/s. Calculate the strength of the total force applied to the cube. The cube is affected by air drag, and the cube drag coefficient is 1.15.
A child rotates a 75-g cube of side 3.0 cm tied to a light cord. The cube moves clockwise in a vertical circle of radius 0.5 m. At the position where the cube is moving straight up, the cube has a speed of 4.8 m/s. Calculate the strength of the total force applied to the cube. The cube is affected by air drag, and the cube drag coefficient is 1.15.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
0.75 N
B
2.7 N
C
3.5 N
D
4.2 N