17PRACTICE PROBLEM
A force of 800 N acting at an angle of 25° above the negative x-axis is applied to an 80 kg box that has wheels attached at its bottom. Determine the horizontal acceleration experienced by the box.
Hint: Assume the ground is frictionless.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
9.06 m/s2
B
4.66 m/s2
C
4.23 m/s2
D
1.10 m/s2