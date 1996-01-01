A double-sided tape covers the circular surface of a plate rotating about its central axis. The plate has a mass of 750 g and a radius of 7.5 cm. An experimental setup is designed in such a way that two spheres of mass 125 g each are dropped simultaneously from a height h and stick to the plate. The location of impact is precisely controlled at the opposite ends of a diameter. The plate spins initially at 185 rpm. Find the plate's rotational speed after the impact.