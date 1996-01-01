17. Periodic Motion
Intro to Simple Harmonic Motion (Horizontal Springs)
17. Periodic Motion Intro to Simple Harmonic Motion (Horizontal Springs)
6PRACTICE PROBLEM
A plastic disk is fixed to a perfect horizontal spring and placed on a horizontal smooth surface where it oscillates in SHM. The mass travels from -A to +A in 3.42 s. What is the time taken to travel from +A/2 to -A/2 when the amplitude is halved to A/2?
A plastic disk is fixed to a perfect horizontal spring and placed on a horizontal smooth surface where it oscillates in SHM. The mass travels from -A to +A in 3.42 s. What is the time taken to travel from +A/2 to -A/2 when the amplitude is halved to A/2?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
0.855 s
B
1.71 s
C
2.41 s
D
3.42 s
E
6.84 s
F
4.84 s
G
13.7 s