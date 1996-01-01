17. Periodic Motion
Intro to Simple Harmonic Motion (Horizontal Springs)
PRACTICE PROBLEM
The head of a periodic hammer moves in simple harmonic motion parallel to the x-axis at a frequency of 8.0 Hz. When t = 1.58s, the position of the head is -2.3 cm while its velocity is +20.0 cm/s. Determine the acceleration of the head at t = 1.58s.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
58.1 m/s2
B
1.16 m/s2
C
5811 m/s2
D
1.42 m/s2
E
1.81 m/s2
F
0.0181 m/s2