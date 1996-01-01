24. Electric Force & Field; Gauss' Law
Gauss' Law
26PRACTICE PROBLEM
A hypothetical planet of mass 7.0 × 1025 kg and radius 8.2 × 106 m has a sustained electric field of magnitude 180 N/C at the planet's surface directed toward the planet's center. Assume other planets have processes similar to those on Earth such as lightning that accumulate unbalanced charge on the surface of a planet. Calculate the unbalanced charge on the planet's surface.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
1.35 × 105 C
B
- 0.164 C
C
- 1.10 × 1013 C
D
- 1.35 × 106 C