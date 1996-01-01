2. 1D Motion / Kinematics
Vertical Motion and Free Fall
PRACTICE PROBLEM
An insect escaping a predator attack produces a straight vertical acceleration of 400 m/s2 over an extremely brief distance of 2.0 cm. What is the maximum height reached by the insect during its escape maneuver? Ignore air resistance.
A
A
20 cm
B
22 cm
C
84 cm
D
166 cm