During a laboratory experiment, a group of students observes the formation of a progressive wave along a string using a simple harmonic oscillator. The string has a length of 1.2 m and a mass of 5 g. The progressive wave function y(x, t) is given by y = 8 mm (sin {[3π (rad/cm) x] - [33π (rad/s) t] } ). The teacher asks the student to find out the i) speed (v), ii) and direction of propagation of the progressive wave.