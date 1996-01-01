33. Geometric Optics
Refraction Of Light
1PRACTICE PROBLEM
Consider a person placing a 1.5 cm-thick vegetable oil layer on a horizontal glass surface. A laser beam in the air strikes the oil at 40° from normal. What direction does the laser beam travel when it enters the glass? (Assume the refractive index of oil is 1.47).
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
55°
B
35°
C
40°
D
25°