33. Geometric Optics
Refraction Of Light
33. Geometric Optics Refraction Of Light
2PRACTICE PROBLEM
A sound wave is traveling in dry pine wood at a frequency of 1200 Hz. Determine the frequency of an electromagnetic wave traveling in a vacuum with an identical wavelength to the sound wave. In dry pine, the speed of sound is 3500 m/s.
A sound wave is traveling in dry pine wood at a frequency of 1200 Hz. Determine the frequency of an electromagnetic wave traveling in a vacuum with an identical wavelength to the sound wave. In dry pine, the speed of sound is 3500 m/s.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
103 Hz
B
927 Hz
C
103 MHz
D
927 MHz