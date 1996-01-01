35. Special Relativity
Inertial Reference Frames
119PRACTICE PROBLEM
In a laboratory scientists are studying the photoelectric effect. The scientists use a cathode material illuminated by a light source with a wavelength of 203 nm. The stopping potential is measured to be 1.85 V. What is the specific metal being used in this experiment?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Copper
B
Aluminium
C
Iron
D
Sodium