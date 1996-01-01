22. The First Law of Thermodynamics
Heat Equations for Special Processes & Molar Specific Heats
3PRACTICE PROBLEM
A container with a movable piston has 0.220 moles of helium. The initial pressure of helium is 1.01 × 105 Pa. The volume of the gas at this pressure is 0.00575 m3. The gas undergoes a process where the final volume is 1.5 times the initial volume. Determine the final temperature (in K) and pressure if the process is isothermal.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
T = 318 K; 6.73 × 104 Pa
B
T = 476 K; 6.73 × 104 Pa
C
T = 476 K; 1.52 × 105 Pa
D
T = 318 K; 1.52 × 105 Pa
E
T = 318 K; 1.01 × 105 Pa
F
T = 476 K; 1.01 × 105 Pa