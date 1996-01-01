A hot air balloon contains air at a pressure equal to atmospheric pressure. A heater is used to raise the temperature of the air in the balloon to a temperature of 95.0°C at ground level (P = 1 atm). The balloon is allowed to rise in the atmosphere. The process taking place in the hot air as the balloon rises in the atmosphere can be considered adiabatic. Determine the temperature of the air in the balloon when the surrounding pressure is 0.75 atm. Treat air like an ideal gas with γ = 1.40. Ignore the effects of the balloon on the enclosed air.