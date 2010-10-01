1. Intro to Physics Units
Introduction to Units
1. Intro to Physics Units Introduction to Units
17PRACTICE PROBLEM
If two moles of carbon atoms were uniformly spread on the surface of a 121 m long and 52 m wide rectangular field, determine the number of atoms per square meter.
If two moles of carbon atoms were uniformly spread on the surface of a 121 m long and 52 m wide rectangular field, determine the number of atoms per square meter.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
2.8 x 1018 atoms / m2
B
1.9 x 1020 atoms / m2
C
4.3 x 1024 atoms / m2
D
6.6 x 1022 atoms / m2