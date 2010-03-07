32. Electromagnetic Waves
Intro to Electromagnetic (EM) Waves
11PRACTICE PROBLEM
A radar signal is being used for remote sensing. The signal has an intensity of 50 W/m2 at the source. Determine the amplitude of the magnetic field associated with this radar signal.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
8.2 × 10-6T
B
6.5 × 10-7T
C
3.7 × 10-7T
D
5.9 × 10-6T