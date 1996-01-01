9. Work & Energy
Net Work & Work-Energy Theorem
32PRACTICE PROBLEM
An 86 g ball is catapulted from a slingshot. During its release, the slingshot's elastic band exerts an average force of 106 N on the ball over a distance of 0.76 m. Determine the ball's exit speed.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
23m/s
B
33m/s
C
40m/s
D
43m/s