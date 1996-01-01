2. 1D Motion / Kinematics
Kinematics Equations
2PRACTICE PROBLEM
A car takes off and accelerates uniformly for the first 7.5 s to attain its peak speed. The car covers 1 km in 45 s. Determine the car's speed as it crosses the point marking 1 km.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
24.2 m/s
B
26.7 m/s
C
22.2 m/s
D
19.0 m/s