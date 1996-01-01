21. Kinetic Theory of Ideal Gases
The Ideal Gas Law
63PRACTICE PROBLEM
Before a race, a bike mechanic inflated a road bike tire to a pressure of 110 psi. The air temperature inside the tire was 15°C. At the end of the race, the air temperature inside the tire increased to 35°C. Calculate the tire's pressure at the end of the race.
47.5 psi
105 psi
133 psi
257 psi