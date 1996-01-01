28. Magnetic Fields and Forces
Magnets and Magnetic Fields
28. Magnetic Fields and Forces
6PRACTICE PROBLEM
A source generates a uniform magnetic field of strength 1.15 T that is directed at an angle of 37.0° from the z-direction. A water pitcher made of glass with a circular plastic top lid of 7.00 cm radius lies, within the magnetic field, on the top of a horizontal table. Determine the total magnetic flux passing through the pitcher glass.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
-1.41 × 10-2 Wb
B
-1.06 × 10-2 Wb
C
1.06 × 10-2 Wb
D
1.41 × 10-2 Wb