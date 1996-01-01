18. Waves & Sound
Standing Sound Waves
18. Waves & Sound Standing Sound Waves
3PRACTICE PROBLEM
A musical instrument consisting of a long metallic conduit has both ends open. The instrument produces a first harmonic frequency of 250 Hz. Find the length (L) of the conduit.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
L= 0.686 m
B
L= 0.728 m
C
L= 1.372 m
D
L= 1.475 m