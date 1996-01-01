A student builds an optical system by placing coaxially two lenses (L 1 ) and (L 2 ) 5 cm apart. (L1) is a divergent lens of focal length f 1 = -10 cm, while (L 2 ) is a convergent lens of focal length f 2 = 10 cm. He placed a matchstick at a distance of 8 cm to the left of L 1 . i) Determine the location of s' 1 , the image produced by L 1 . ii) The image produced by L 1 is the object for L 2 . Determine the distance s 2 that separates the object from L 2 . iii) Find the location of the final image of the two lenses of the optical system.