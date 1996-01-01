33. Geometric Optics
Thin Lens And Lens Maker Equations
26PRACTICE PROBLEM
A student builds an optical system by placing coaxially two lenses (L1) and (L2) 5 cm apart. (L1) is a divergent lens of focal length f1 = -10 cm, while (L2) is a convergent lens of focal length f2 = 10 cm. He placed a matchstick at a distance of 8 cm to the left of L1. i) Determine the location of s'1, the image produced by L1. ii) The image produced by L1 is the object for L2. Determine the distance s2 that separates the object from L2. iii) Find the location of the final image of the two lenses of the optical system.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
s'1: 4.4 cm to the left of the lens L1
s2: 9.4 cm to the left of L2
s'2: 7.0 cm to the right of the lens L2
B
s'1: 4.4 cm to the right of the lens L1
s2: 0.60 cm to the left of L2
s'2: 0.63 cm to the left of the lens L2
C
s'1: 40 cm to the left of the lens L1
s2: 45 cm to the left of L2
s'2: 13 cm to the right of the lens L2
D
s'1: 40 cm to the right of the lens L1
s2: 35 cm to the left of L2
s'2: 14 cm to the left of the lens L2