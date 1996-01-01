33. Geometric Optics
Thin Lens And Lens Maker Equations
33. Geometric Optics Thin Lens And Lens Maker Equations
25PRACTICE PROBLEM
A science teacher desires to use a lens to project the screen of her smartphone onto a whiteboard 3.00 m away from the phone. The phone is placed 30.0 cm to the left of the lens. The screen of the smartphone has a width of 5.00 cm and a length of 10.0 cm. Determine the minimum dimensions of the whiteboard necessary to fit the image dimensions.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
A
width = 0.25 m and length = 0.75 m
B
B
width = 0.25 m and length = 0.50 m
C
C
width = 0.50 m and length = 1.00 m
D
D
width = 0.75 m and length = 1.50 m
