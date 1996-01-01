25. Electric Potential
8PRACTICE PROBLEM
Consider two metallic globes. The smaller globe has a negative charge of magnitude 4.0 µC, while the larger globe, which is thrice the diameter of the first, is initially electrically neutral. A long, thin metallic strip, is then used to connect the two globes. Determine the resulting charge on each globe.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
2 µC ,- 6 µC
B
1 µC , 6 µC
C
-1 µC ,- 3 µC
D
-2 µC ,- 3 µC